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Tour Of The Great Wall Nancy Pelosi Built [Benny On The Block 37]
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2661 views • February 02, 2021
For YEARS Nancy Pelosi has told us that walls are racist, evil, and immoral. “It’s not who we are as a nation,” she preached.
7 MINUTES ON THE HIGH PRIESTESS OF HYPOCRISY!
SHARE THE HELL OUTTA THIS ONE!!!
7 MINUTES ON THE HIGH PRIESTESS OF HYPOCRISY!
SHARE THE HELL OUTTA THIS ONE!!!
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