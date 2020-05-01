Spin Around

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5 views • May 01, 2020
To save America we MUST destroy evil and return to our free roots. We must become united and NOT let them divide us. Different people working together SHARING and COMPROMISING on ideas is essential. We must make the next leap of humanity by overcoming hierarchy leadership systems and decentralize. While Freedom is innate in humans, working together productively will give us survival over the coming challenges.
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