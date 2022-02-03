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BASES2017 John Captain - The Murder of Tiffany Jenks
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11 views • February 03, 2022
Johns Captain (USA) gives his presentation on the killing of Tiffany Jenks, a complex series of events involving insider trading of stocks and shares, involving the control of one of the biggest dams in the US and electrical stock trading...John Captain explains how his girl friend was mind controlled, set up, and murdered... and they culprits just got away. Tiffany was a controller of the dams sluice gates, which determined the price of electricity. An emotional and rushed presentation, truncated by the sabotage of the conference being forced to move venue over night
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