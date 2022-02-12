Heart to heart message. I know things are tough but hang in there, it's almost time!

I want to slow things down in this video and just kinda have a one on one with everybody. I know everyone of you is going through hardships right now and I just wanna give you some encouragement to hang in there. The Lords return is at any moment at this time and all we can do is try our best to finish the race set before us and still try and reach everyone that we can with the time that is left. I know it's tough but we are almost there. Continue to hang in there.