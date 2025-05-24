MEET SARAH RUSSELL 🌪 ST LOUIS THEY⚧THEM CEMA COMMISSIONER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Wokeness - This is St. Louis CEMA Commissioner.
As a tornado with 152mph winds arrived, Sarah (they/them) and her staff was not available to activate the tornado siren.
5 kiIIed, 38 injured.
5 people dead in St Louis tornadoes because of this they/them DEI hire.
Source: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1925578860562686308
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v0xhu [thanks to https://x.com/jimomics/status/1925576637787066491 https://x.com/AngelaSeale6/status/1925632148398084383 and https://x.com/SimonGrunchy/status/1925614369687363616 🐦]
She's been in charge of the siren button in one form or another since 2012. During a forecasted tornado watch, she took her whole staff across town for a meeting. The FD was never told to be on backup duty. And their button would've failed because she failed to have it tested.