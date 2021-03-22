Catherine Austin Fitts w/ Zach Vorhies - The Fight For Free Speech

"Free speech is not just another value. It’s the foundation of Western civilization." ~ Jordan Peterson



By Catherine Austin Fitts



This week on The Solari Report, I speak with Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies regarding his work to halt the purge of independent U.S. media from video provider YouTube. Vorhies has led the effort to find a law firm and crowdfund financing to file a temporary injunction in the California courts. The complaint and crowdfund are linked below.



This Solari Report will be short and sweet—and we will make it public because of the policy contributions that Zach and numerous independent media allies are making on this issue for all of us. Our civilization is being steadily damaged by the secrecy that continues to grow and the corruption that invariably follows.



This is yet another litigation effort worthy of your support. You can see the litigators that we are supporting at the Take Action Crowdfund page. We will add this one to our crowdfund.



Solari Report subscribers are in the vanguard of those who are withdrawing or reducing their support of the people and companies engaged in censorship and surveillance capitalism. Thanks for all you do. Let’s continue to minimize or stop using or supporting them when and if possible and communicate with and support the public officials who are holding them accountable.