P.U.F. Piece

As Bingo Allison comes out as the Church of England's first non-binary priest, it calls to mind the case of Jemima Wilkinson in 1776, who shunned all pronouns and rejected her old name, instead choosing to go by Public Universal Friend, a.k.a. P.U.F.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com