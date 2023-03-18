Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 37 - Questions & Answers, [2] 8 0

Episode thirty-seven is filled with questions regarding a variety of topics. It covers everything from advice with regards to digestion, manic depression / bipolar personality, hypertension, the sodium potassium pump in the cells (osmosis), treatments for tetanus & open wounds and how an acute heart-attack can be dealt with using cayenne pepper. We will also get a glimpse into what a first-aid kit should include.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.