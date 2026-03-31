"The Spain that sat quietly in the back seat no longer exists. We now have a voice & a vote - & we will use it in the interests of Spain & of humanity."

"The Spain that sat quietly in the back seat no longer exists. We now have a voice and a vote — and we will use it in the interests of Spain and of humanity."





Sánchez on Spain's refusal to join the war against Iran:





"What has this illegal war achieved? Absolutely nothing, except making the world a more dangerous place."





Spain denied the US use of the Rota and Morón military bases. All flight plans related to the Iran operation were rejected including refuelling aircraft.





"Being an ally does not mean blind obedience. Spain will not be complicit in illegal aggressions or lies disguised as freedom. Not this time — not while I am Prime Minister."