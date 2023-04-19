https://gettr.com/post/p2eod0vba95
4/17/2023 Mr. Miles Guo urges all fellow fighters to keep in mind that it is a crucial time to test our ability to remain united and not be bewitched by the CCP. Fellow fighters must stay aligned with the Alliance and follow brother Changdao's unified arrangements.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #weaponizationofjustice #jimjordan #NFSC
4/17/2023 郭文贵先生希望所有战友记住，现在是考验我们能否保持团结，不被中共蛊惑的时候。战友们一定要与联盟保持一致，听从长岛哥的统一安排。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #司法武器化 #吉姆乔丹 #新中国联邦
