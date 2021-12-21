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The Road to Totalitarianism is Paved with Willful Ignorance - Max Igan
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111 views • December 21, 2021
Max Igan at the Crowhouse 12-10-2021
Nanotech that can change the function of a cell in your body, for example skin to nerve. QR codes needed to pay for gas. Trucking crisis. Police beating people for not wearing masks. And more.
Nanotech that can change the function of a cell in your body, for example skin to nerve. QR codes needed to pay for gas. Trucking crisis. Police beating people for not wearing masks. And more.
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