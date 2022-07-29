9-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED BY PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS

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(His Mom Was Friends With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, They Are Huge Covid Vaccine Pushers. The Poor Boy Was Most Likely Jabbed. Since When Did Healthy 9-Year-Olds Drop Dead? This Is The Result Of Having “Vaccine Pushers” As Friends.) #SuicideCult 💉💀
Friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been left devastated by the death of their nine-year-old son after he was found dead according to the family.
Kelly McKee Zajfen, a former model and businesswoman, confirmed the devastating news of George’s death on social media alongside an adorable picture of him being piggybacked by his twin sister.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/4073
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