9-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED BY PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS

(His Mom Was Friends With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, They Are Huge Covid Vaccine Pushers. The Poor Boy Was Most Likely Jabbed. Since When Did Healthy 9-Year-Olds Drop Dead? This Is The Result Of Having “Vaccine Pushers” As Friends.) #SuicideCult 💉💀

Friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been left devastated by the death of their nine-year-old son after he was found dead according to the family.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, a former model and businesswoman, confirmed the devastating news of George’s death on social media alongside an adorable picture of him being piggybacked by his twin sister.

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidbc/4073

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