Ukrainian TCC tried mobilizing ambulance drivers in Odessa.

Didn't go well...

Ursula's Democracy in Ukraine

A video of a mass brawl involving employees of a Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and paramedics in Odessa.

According to social media reports, this morning, an ambulance driver came to the TRC in Kiev District of Odessa to update his information, but the draft office decided not to let him go. The driver complained of high blood pressure and called an ambulance. The paramedic team arrived in response to the call, but they were also not allowed to leave the TRC.

Other ambulance crews came to help their colleagues. A fight broke out involving people in military uniforms (presumably TRC employees), paramedics, and some individuals in civilian clothes with bats. They fought with both the military personnel and the paramedics.

Adding more from Rybar about this:

On the incident with employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSCs) in Odesa

Meanwhile, the battle of the TRSSCs against Ukrainian citizens continues. In Odesa, another scandal with a TRSSC occurred, which ended in a massive brawl between "meat hunters" and doctors.

According to local channels, an ambulance worker was called to "clarify the data", but was not allowed to leave the military enlistment office building. The man's blood pressure rose, and an ambulance was called, but the crew that arrived was also trapped within the walls of the TRSSC.

Colleagues of the detained medics arrived at the scene, and after an argument, a fight broke out with no clear winner. The outcome of the story is still unknown, but the situation itself is quite indicative.