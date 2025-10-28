BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Larry Johnson: Venezuela's oil riches: Lindsey Graham's secret retirement nest egg?
121 views • 2 days ago

Venezuela’s oil riches: Lindsey Graham’s secret retirement nest egg?

“Lindsey Graham has never met a war he didn’t like. As long as he’s not at risk, he’s all in favor of America killing other people, unfortunately,” ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on the senator’s remarks about potential US “land strikes” against Venezuela and an attack on Colombia.

“We know, we

 saw with respect to Iraq and Syria, and with respect to what’s going on in Ukraine. So this is, you know, it’s nothing unusual for him to take this position,” Johnson stressed.

But there 

may also be personal financial interests at play.

🟠 Of the $414K in publicly traded assets in his publicly disclosed portfolio, about 1/4 are concentrated in the Dodge & Cox Stock Fund (DODGX), which has major holdings in the oil and gas sector (source: Quiver Quantitative)

🟠 Venezuela is home to the largest untapped oil reserves in the world, and some of the biggest offshore natural gas reserves as well ($14.3T+ in total natural resource wealth, per a 2016 estimate).

Then there’s his list of donors.

🔶 During his last senatorial race in 2020, he got over $18.7K in contributions from ExxonMobil, and $17.5k from Chevron (source: OpenSecrets)

🔶 From 2019-2020, of $2.5M in PAC contributions to his campaign, $182.6k came from the energy and natural resources sector (BP, ConocoPhillips, Koch Industries, Marathon Petroleum and others)

🔶 $84k more came from the arms industry, including BAE Systems, DynCorp, General Dynamics, L3Harris and Raytheon.

🔶 And that’s just in 2020. As Graham gears up for 2026, PAC money is already pouring in from Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Xcel Energy, Devon Energy, Oshkosh, GE, Palantir and Huntington Ingalls – the same companies standing to gain most from a US attack on Venezuela.

Vagabond Venezuelan opposition figure and Nobel Prize winner Maria Machado has put it bluntly in interviews with US media: overthrow Maduro, and Venezuela’s oil will be all yours.

politicseventscurrent
