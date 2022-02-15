Ontario Premier Doug Ford Declares State of Emergency Over Trucker Protests

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02/11/2022 Ontario Premier Doug Ford: Today I’m using my authority as Premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province. Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year in prison.