Nephtali1981: Roe vs. Wade - Unleashed Satanic Devils & Demons! [26.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Do not let the world change YOU! God has placed you here in 2022 for a PURPOSE. Let’s live that purpose and represent his kingdom! Thx for all you do! Be strong!





7,352 Views jun 26, 2022

Nephtali1981

137K subscribers

https://youtu.be/StGdxciIMTE

https://www.youtube.com/user/Nephtali1981

https://tfgministries.com/



