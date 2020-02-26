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Kenyan President REFUTES Mark of the Beast Accusation!
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16 views • February 26, 2020
The president of Kenya has official refuted accusations connecting the Huduma Number card to the Mark of the Beast prophecy, after several pastors and YouTube channels had made that connection.

The Huduma Card is an RFID chipped card that combines national biometric identification with a payment system, originally proposed as mandatory for all financial transactions with government bodies.

When "Huduma Namba" was announced, several people raised concerns about privacy and the government's insistence that this card would be mandatory. Many linked the Huduma card with the Mark of the Beast Prophecy in Revelation 13, not only because the card contained an RFID microchip, but because the government had partnered with MasterCard and was hoping to implement a cashless payment system which would become mandatory for all government services.

In response to these claims, the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, mocked people who associated the Huduma number card with the Mark of the Beast.

But all evidence shows that the Kenyan government (with backing from China) is continuing to push the Huduma card and will try to make it mandatory again, once enough people have signed up for it.

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Keywords
prophecykenya and the mark of the beasthudumahuduma number and the mark of the beastthe huduma card in kenyahuduma cardhuduma numberhuduma nambahuduma numbapresident of kenyakenyan presidentkenyan governmentuhuru kenyatta
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