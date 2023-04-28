https://gettr.com/post/p2fme2hf518

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】What Nicole is doing right now is critical! She is speaking out against the CCP's infiltration of the US. Hence, she and the New Federal State of China are being targeted and suppressed by the CCP! Some listeners refuse to trust what Nicole said about Pras Michel’s case because they are ignorant, and they even refuse to study the court documents. They have no idea Nicole is in danger due to her cause!

4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】妮可现在做的事非常重要！她因为看到了中共对美国的渗透因而大声疾呼并反抗中共渗透，她和新中国联邦因而遭到了中共的全力围剿！有的听众不愿相信妮可提到的米歇尔的案子，是因为他们无知，他们甚至不肯阅读一下法庭文件，他们更不知道妮可由于她的事业而正处于危险之中！

