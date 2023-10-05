Riding to Raid on the Fremont Trail- Wyoming, The Winds

This section of the Fremont Trail, in the Bridger Wilderness of Wyoming, between the sheep bridge on the East Fork River up and over the Fremont Trail pass and down through the valley on the east side of Cross Lake is the Continental Divide Trail. We met about seven CDT thru hikers throughout the day's ride who were walking to Canada from Mexico.
Song: Hello Sunshine by BarlowGirl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.