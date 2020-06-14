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Louis Farrakhan warns about vaccines tied to man-made patented viruses/pandemics in this 2014 speech
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130 views • June 14, 2020
https://truth11.com/2020/05/12/satanist-bill-gates-patent-666-wo2020060606-cryptocurrency-system-using-body-activity-data-the-brave-new-world-of-bill-gates-and-big-telecom/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+patent+2020060606&;t=hk&ia=web
In a 2014 speech from Jamaica, Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, warns of the globalists’ agenda to depopulate the Third World, using Ebola, AIDS, and vaccines promoted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
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https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+patent+2020060606&;t=hk&ia=web
In a 2014 speech from Jamaica, Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, warns of the globalists’ agenda to depopulate the Third World, using Ebola, AIDS, and vaccines promoted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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