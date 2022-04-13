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DANGER - NEW Studies PROVE Masks are KILLING US - PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!
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281 views • April 13, 2022
True and on side of the mask box it says does not protect against the C19 virus or any virus. 1918 Spanish flu 50 million died from pneumonia from wearing masks and Fauci knows. Kary Mullis PCR test inventor who won the NOBEL prize said the PCR test should never be used to detect disease and Fauci knows as he KARY wanted to debate him. WUHAN China 1st full 5G city and radiation sickness same symptoms as the flu. This plandemic was to get DEMOCIDE Jab it is not a vaccine and changes your DNA and reports worldwide people jabbed have AIDS as HIV was in the JAB. View DR TENPENNY.com
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