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Situation Update, Dec. 4th - Offensive cyber warfare mechanisms all ACTIVATED
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147374 views • December 04, 2020
Today’s Situation Update (for Dec. 4th) has been published and is linked below. Note that thanks to the rapidly unfolding post-election situation in America, we will be publishing updates on both Saturday and Sunday, so check back for those.

Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-situation-update-dec-4th-offensive-cyber-warfare-mechanisms.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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