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FRIDAY - AUGUST 14, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3805848141
EP 2067-9AM 🚨ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT🚨 AG BARR WILL REVEAL "DEVELOPMENTS IN DURHAM CASE"
Attorney General Bill Barr joined Sean Hannity on Thursday to announce the new program Operation Legend to fight violence crime. AG Barr was then asked about the developments in the John Durham probe. Bill Barr said there will be an announcement on Friday. EP 2067-9AM 🚨ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT🚨 AG BARR WILL REVEAL “DEVELOPMENTS IN DURHAM CASE” https://bit.ly/3iFl7Et
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