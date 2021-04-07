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MORGAN FREEMAN SHILLS EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE TO CULT MEMBERS
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866 views • April 07, 2021
Morgan Freeman Says Get the Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, But I Trust Science’
Hollywood star Morgan Freeman is urging people to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help make the world a safer place. “I’m not a doctor, but I trust science” the actor said.
Morgan Freeman appears in a public service announcement released Monday by The Creative Coalition, an entertainment industry advocacy group.
“I’m told that for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine,” the Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby actor said. “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. And in math it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”
Hollywood star Morgan Freeman is urging people to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help make the world a safer place. “I’m not a doctor, but I trust science” the actor said.
Morgan Freeman appears in a public service announcement released Monday by The Creative Coalition, an entertainment industry advocacy group.
“I’m told that for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine,” the Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby actor said. “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. And in math it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”
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