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Living in a Wall Tent, Off Grid Homesteading in 2020
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341 views • January 17, 2022
Posted 8April2020 Bushradical:
Over the past 20 years, Ive spent over a year and a half living in wall tents. When it comes to a temporary living arrangement when you are building a homestead
I don't think you can do better than a wall tent. They are spacious. They can be arranged 100 different ways. They are bright. They can be heated with wood.
In this video we'll be taking a look at our current wall tent made by WallTentShop.com and running down the list of things to look for and what to avoid when buying a tent
Dave Whipple
Over the past 20 years, Ive spent over a year and a half living in wall tents. When it comes to a temporary living arrangement when you are building a homestead
I don't think you can do better than a wall tent. They are spacious. They can be arranged 100 different ways. They are bright. They can be heated with wood.
In this video we'll be taking a look at our current wall tent made by WallTentShop.com and running down the list of things to look for and what to avoid when buying a tent
Dave Whipple
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