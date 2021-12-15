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Mike Lindell Election Lawsuit Exclusive: Fixing 2020 Is Near! Ledger Report 1207
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10 views • December 15, 2021
How can we hold another national election in 2022 if the 2020 election was corrupt, stolen, and is the template for future, Marxist-perpetuated voter fraud? Answer: we cannot; we must resolve 2020, but how? In this edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger with a Mike Lindell (My Pillow) exclusive on how close we are to smoking-out the amount of voter fraud in certain, key states and un-doing their electoral malfeasance. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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