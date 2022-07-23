5D Ascension Challenge! Quantum Dimensions, an Artists' Interpretation

With support of my previous pen-and-colored-pencil art piece, "Mainstream Culture 10/21", this visual quantum dimensional picture ought to be worth 1,001 words. I tried not to go overtime on this one; the challenge is to provide enough relevant info to spot the deception and find solid ground, without having to explain every little detail from the past, or get lost in "mad scientist world" of quantum physics. Production skills gains.

"Rose-Tinted Glasses" and more! Science of color-tinted lenses that modified participants’ psychophysiological responses to emotion-inducing images. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2019.00187/full

Get the pic "Mainstream Culture 10/21" here! https://fineartamerica.com/featured/mainstream-culture-10-21-matthew-tankersley.html

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