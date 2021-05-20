FEDS WANT “LEAP OF FAITH” WITH DRAFTING OF BILL C-10 AMENDMENTS…WHAT COULD GO WRONG 🤔

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pressfortruth
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The battle for the free flow of information online has been raging on for years with countless acts and amendments being introduced and re introduced as no one can ever come to a reasonable conclusion, so this time with Bill C-10 the government wants you to just trust them with a blind “leap of faith”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the history of these attempts to censor online content that have failed and why you should absolutely NOT trust your government when it comes to drafting laws that will effect your privacy and ability to access information online.
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Sources:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7848815/bill-c-10-free-speech-socal-media-broadcasting-act-crtc/?fbclid=IwAR1Pn9tmrr_Lh7F0ACXIUwO9OnE2po6OZxx2218scAc5rtQmc_njyl_6Twg
CENSORSHIP ON STEROIDS: THE TRUTH ABOUT BILL C-10 AND THE GREAT CANADIAN INTERNET FIREWALL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z4Ha5O45R5gI/
Dan Dicks Responds To The FACEBOOK PURGE - Internet Bill Of Rights Is NOT What We Need!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7UG--fpXDA
SOPA - The End Of The Internet As We Know It!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xNAhA9Ozm8
CISPA Is The New SOPA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/cispa-is-the-new-sopa-pressfortruth-tv/
https://www.oipc.bc.ca/guidance-documents/1438
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Counterfeiting_Trade_Agreement