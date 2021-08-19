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“Your research has been EXTREMELY helpful. I'm in Texas. I'm so happy that we have someone like you on our side. God bless you for all you do!” ~ Greg Sharp
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61 views • August 19, 2021
“Your research has been EXTREMELY helpful. I'm in Texas. I'm so happy that we have someone like you on our side. God bless you for all you do!” ~ Greg Sharp
“I sooo appreciate your style, attitude, dedication, willingness to serve, dedication to "doing it God's way"---you are an inspiration! Thank you for everything! Love & blessings” --Lois P.
“Thank you for all of your time and resources. May the Lord continue to bless you.’ - Barbara Gill
“I sooo appreciate your style, attitude, dedication, willingness to serve, dedication to "doing it God's way"---you are an inspiration! Thank you for everything! Love & blessings” --Lois P.
“Thank you for all of your time and resources. May the Lord continue to bless you.’ - Barbara Gill
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