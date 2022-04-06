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The Bilderberg Group [The Secret Rulers of the World]
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The Bilderberg Group [The Secret Rulers of the World]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Secret-Rulers-of-the-World---The-Bilderberg-Group:4?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Documentary Description
Ronson teams up with reporter James P. Tucker, Jr., who has been investigating the Bilderberg Group, an annual invitation-only conference, for over thirty years. According to Tucker, around 130 guests, most of whom are persons of influence in business, academic, or political circles, meet annually in secret. The duo encounter unwelcoming suited security men and a car chase. Ronson also interviews Group founder Denis Healey.
The Bilderberg Group, Bilderberg conference, or Bilderberg Club is an annual, unofficial, invitation-only conference of around 130 guests, most of whom are people of influence in the fields of politics, banking, business, the military and media. Each conference is closed to the public and the press.
Origin
The original conference was held at the Hotel de Bilderberg, near Arnhem in The Netherlands, from 29 May to 31 May 1954. It was initiated by several people, including Józef Retinger, concerned about the growth of anti-Americanism in Western Europe, who proposed an international conference at which leaders from European countries and the United States would be brought together with the aim of promoting atlanticism – better understanding between the cultures of the United States and Western Europe in order to foster cooperation on political, economic, and defense issues. Retinger approached Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, who agreed to promote the idea, together with Belgian Prime Minister Paul Van Zeeland, and the head of Unilever at that time, Dutchman Paul Rijkens. Bernhard in turn contacted Walter Bedell Smith, then head of the CIA, who asked Eisenhower adviser Charles Douglas Jackson to deal with the suggestion. The guest list was to be drawn up by inviting two attendees from each nation, one of each to represent conservative and liberal points of view. Fifty delegates from 11 countries in Western Europe attended the first conference along with 11 Americans.
The success of the meeting led the organizers to arrange an annual conference. A permanent Steering Committee was established, with Retinger appointed as permanent secretary. As well as organizing the conference, the steering committee also maintained a register of attendee names and contact details, with the aim of creating an informal network of individuals who could call upon one another in a private capacity. Conferences were held in France, Germany, and Denmark over the following three years. In 1957, the first US conference was held in St. Simons, Georgia, with $30,000 from the Ford Foundation. The foundation supplied further funding for the 1959 and 1963 conferences.
Organizational structure
Meetings are organized by a steering committee with two members from each of around eighteen nations. Official posts, in addition to a chairman, include an Honorary Secretary General. There is no such category in the group's rules as a "member of the group". The only category that exists is "member of the Steering Committee". In addition to the committee, there also exists a separate advisory group, though membership overlaps.
(asks Tony Gosling)[2]
Around 120 financiers, military leaders, heads of corporations, nation states and deep politicians meet to discuss projects of mutual interest (such as, according to a former chairman, the creation of the Euro).[5]
The group has been accused of involvement in false flag attacks,[6][7] but such charges may be more suited to deep state milieux such as Le Cercle.
The Cabal’s henchmen.
_________________________
The _Void https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/secret-rulers-of-the-world-the-bilderberg-group-jon-ronson/
Sources & Reference
Source: Officials gave Bilderberg briefings
Source: Bilderberg – Wikispooks https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Bilderberg
Source: Charlie Skelton signs off from Bilderberg 2010 https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2010/jun/14/bilderberg-spain
Source: Charlie Skelton’s Bilderblog – The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/charlie-skelton-bilderblog
Source: Secret Rulers of the World The Bilderberg Group Jon Ronson – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPWLs5Uw_Qo
Source: What is the Bilderberg Group and are its members really plotting the New World Order? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/bilderberg-group-conspiracy-theories-secret-societies-new-world-order-alex-jones-a8377171.html
Source: Cameron to attend secretive Bilderberg conference (but will not say who he meets) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2337407/David-Cameron-attend-secretive-Bilderberg-Group-conference-say-meets.html
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Secret-Rulers-of-the-World---The-Bilderberg-Group:4?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Documentary Description
Ronson teams up with reporter James P. Tucker, Jr., who has been investigating the Bilderberg Group, an annual invitation-only conference, for over thirty years. According to Tucker, around 130 guests, most of whom are persons of influence in business, academic, or political circles, meet annually in secret. The duo encounter unwelcoming suited security men and a car chase. Ronson also interviews Group founder Denis Healey.
The Bilderberg Group, Bilderberg conference, or Bilderberg Club is an annual, unofficial, invitation-only conference of around 130 guests, most of whom are people of influence in the fields of politics, banking, business, the military and media. Each conference is closed to the public and the press.
Origin
The original conference was held at the Hotel de Bilderberg, near Arnhem in The Netherlands, from 29 May to 31 May 1954. It was initiated by several people, including Józef Retinger, concerned about the growth of anti-Americanism in Western Europe, who proposed an international conference at which leaders from European countries and the United States would be brought together with the aim of promoting atlanticism – better understanding between the cultures of the United States and Western Europe in order to foster cooperation on political, economic, and defense issues. Retinger approached Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, who agreed to promote the idea, together with Belgian Prime Minister Paul Van Zeeland, and the head of Unilever at that time, Dutchman Paul Rijkens. Bernhard in turn contacted Walter Bedell Smith, then head of the CIA, who asked Eisenhower adviser Charles Douglas Jackson to deal with the suggestion. The guest list was to be drawn up by inviting two attendees from each nation, one of each to represent conservative and liberal points of view. Fifty delegates from 11 countries in Western Europe attended the first conference along with 11 Americans.
The success of the meeting led the organizers to arrange an annual conference. A permanent Steering Committee was established, with Retinger appointed as permanent secretary. As well as organizing the conference, the steering committee also maintained a register of attendee names and contact details, with the aim of creating an informal network of individuals who could call upon one another in a private capacity. Conferences were held in France, Germany, and Denmark over the following three years. In 1957, the first US conference was held in St. Simons, Georgia, with $30,000 from the Ford Foundation. The foundation supplied further funding for the 1959 and 1963 conferences.
Organizational structure
Meetings are organized by a steering committee with two members from each of around eighteen nations. Official posts, in addition to a chairman, include an Honorary Secretary General. There is no such category in the group's rules as a "member of the group". The only category that exists is "member of the Steering Committee". In addition to the committee, there also exists a separate advisory group, though membership overlaps.
(asks Tony Gosling)[2]
Around 120 financiers, military leaders, heads of corporations, nation states and deep politicians meet to discuss projects of mutual interest (such as, according to a former chairman, the creation of the Euro).[5]
The group has been accused of involvement in false flag attacks,[6][7] but such charges may be more suited to deep state milieux such as Le Cercle.
The Cabal’s henchmen.
_________________________
The _Void https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/secret-rulers-of-the-world-the-bilderberg-group-jon-ronson/
Sources & Reference
Source: Officials gave Bilderberg briefings
Source: Bilderberg – Wikispooks https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Bilderberg
Source: Charlie Skelton signs off from Bilderberg 2010 https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2010/jun/14/bilderberg-spain
Source: Charlie Skelton’s Bilderblog – The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/charlie-skelton-bilderblog
Source: Secret Rulers of the World The Bilderberg Group Jon Ronson – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPWLs5Uw_Qo
Source: What is the Bilderberg Group and are its members really plotting the New World Order? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/bilderberg-group-conspiracy-theories-secret-societies-new-world-order-alex-jones-a8377171.html
Source: Cameron to attend secretive Bilderberg conference (but will not say who he meets) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2337407/David-Cameron-attend-secretive-Bilderberg-Group-conference-say-meets.html
Keywords
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