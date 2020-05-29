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SN1019: Global Dictatorship, The Scientific Religion & Revolutionary Lifestyles| Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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23 views • May 29, 2020
[Audio Podcast Episode: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/05/28/global-dictatorship-the-scientific-religion-revolutionary-lifestyles]

[Episode Article: https://bit.ly/2XKYhCO]

We’re joined by one of our favorite and frequent guests, Charles Kassin of @TruthIsTerrorism to discuss CoViD-1984, the mass mind control and all the crazy social hysteria that comes with it. In previous episodes, Charles has joined us to speak on things such as the Vegan Agenda and the necessity for animal foods, but the most recent craze has him connecting the very same dots; the denial of logic and senses. While the virus itself may be real, it wasn’t as advertised, and now, we’re left with petite authoritarian virtue signalers who feel emboldened to engage in the global facade.

Joining us from the beautiful island of Hawaii, Charles breaks down the need for us to refocus our attempts in this latest wave of agenda advancing events. Seeking the truth and trying to wake others is important, no one can doubt that, but in days of censorship and misinformation, we have reevaluated what our ultimate goal is: change. There is a multi-generational agenda unfolding before our eyes, and with the phase we’re in, one of the main things we can do is begin creating something new and alternative.

For long time listeners, you’ll hear two friends brief each other on their steps in this centuries old battle while new or returning listeners will hear heated discussions on the obvious brainwashing taking place, and why the need for true leadership must arise from our generation. Burdened with the knowledge and frightened by their outcome, it is truly us who must set forth the path for others. Join Mr. Kassin and myself as we break down this new world order we’ve entered.

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new world orderfactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracycovid-19
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