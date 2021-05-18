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Dark State Unveils 60K Spy Army, Microchips and UFOs as World Focuses on Gaza Genocide
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151 views • May 18, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reveals a secret, 60,000 off-the-books army managed by a shadowy group of trans-government agencies, carrying out missions too dirty for the ordinary military. The team also looks at the latest advances in the military, refining the art of war into a surgical tool.
Finally, the Pentagon is set to release a report in June on UFOs. Are we on the cusp of the last-days deception by alien invasion?
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/18/21.
Finally, the Pentagon is set to release a report in June on UFOs. Are we on the cusp of the last-days deception by alien invasion?
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/18/21.
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