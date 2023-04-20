Create New Account
This Is the Troublesome Particle Size of Microplastics
Does size still matter? 🔎

For microplastics?

In this video, Garth Covernton, a University of Toronto Arts and Sciences Postdoctoral Fellow working in the Rochman lab (St. George campus) and the McMeans lab (Mississauga campus) as part of the pELAstics project, explains.

According to Garth, the varying sizes and shapes of microplastics can affect their TOXICITY and whether they can accumulate inside human and animal bodies.

However, he also adds that there's still much to learn about their accumulation in tissues as investigation methods are still a work in progress. 👀

Want to find out more about Garth and his research? Click https://garthcovernton.wordpress.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
microplasticsaquatic systemsmicroplastic contaminants

