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KAKISTOCRACY: The Forgotten Word.
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1 view • May 20, 2021
That needs to be remembered and used on a daily basis.. fed up with being politically correct? Good! recognizing that being locked in limited speech parameters under political correctness can be a bit frustrating and counter-intuitive.. Well, the word Kakistocracy can be added to the "pc" arsenal if you don't want to offend people... Although, it wouldn't hurt offending people if you yourself are standing in the light of truth and love- those who get offended by the truth are under emotional mind control to a degree, which is a logical fallacy.. cognitive dissonance comes into play quite a bit as well, so check yourself before you wreck yourself or disrespect your other self..
kaki,
-which cracy is your fancy??
occultocracy, conspiritocracy, technocracy, corporatocracy, monetaricracy, oligartocracy, aristocracy, dogmaticracy, theocracy, timocracy, kleptocracy, autocacy, plutocracy?
Kakistocracy? could that word encompass all of these?? haha
This video/audio sample mixture was made from dozens of quotes by Max Igan from a handful of radio shows and interviews..
Here's a few sources from some of the audio snippts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewzgQsFtQ7g&;t=1100s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNAC-gIBoq0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdXCJSq-pv4
also from TheHighersideChats channel on youtube- recommended to check them out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AvimmsTznM
oh wait, most of those links have vanished since his youtube channel has been unfortuantely and unfairly deleted.. but they are available still on LBRY or thecrowhouse.com
Music by Wax Tailor - Am I Free
Most will look at this and say it's completely anti-government, this guy must be an anarchist.. Let's break down that word to avoid confusion: An-archy: An, the Greek prefix, meaning without or the absence of. Archy, from the Greek noun archon, meaning master or ruler.. So the true definition is WITHOUT RULERS, meaning no masters, therefore no slaves.. it does not and never meant "without rules".. Quite different to the programmed interpretation and association of anarchy to chaos and disorder.. the only master one should be governed by is their true sovereign self that has self mastery in accordance to natural/universal law.. So yes ladies and gentleman, i am a true anarchist, like Jesus Christ.. He came to us wielding the sword of truth in exposing false dogmatic religions, financial institutions, corruption, and government- that's why he was crucified- he was the biggest enemy of the state- he did not die for your silly little sins that you yourself need to work out yourself through your own due diligence and inner work!
Do we really expect a swamp donkey to "drain the swamp?"
In'Lakesh
kaki,
-which cracy is your fancy??
occultocracy, conspiritocracy, technocracy, corporatocracy, monetaricracy, oligartocracy, aristocracy, dogmaticracy, theocracy, timocracy, kleptocracy, autocacy, plutocracy?
Kakistocracy? could that word encompass all of these?? haha
This video/audio sample mixture was made from dozens of quotes by Max Igan from a handful of radio shows and interviews..
Here's a few sources from some of the audio snippts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewzgQsFtQ7g&;t=1100s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNAC-gIBoq0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdXCJSq-pv4
also from TheHighersideChats channel on youtube- recommended to check them out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AvimmsTznM
oh wait, most of those links have vanished since his youtube channel has been unfortuantely and unfairly deleted.. but they are available still on LBRY or thecrowhouse.com
Music by Wax Tailor - Am I Free
Most will look at this and say it's completely anti-government, this guy must be an anarchist.. Let's break down that word to avoid confusion: An-archy: An, the Greek prefix, meaning without or the absence of. Archy, from the Greek noun archon, meaning master or ruler.. So the true definition is WITHOUT RULERS, meaning no masters, therefore no slaves.. it does not and never meant "without rules".. Quite different to the programmed interpretation and association of anarchy to chaos and disorder.. the only master one should be governed by is their true sovereign self that has self mastery in accordance to natural/universal law.. So yes ladies and gentleman, i am a true anarchist, like Jesus Christ.. He came to us wielding the sword of truth in exposing false dogmatic religions, financial institutions, corruption, and government- that's why he was crucified- he was the biggest enemy of the state- he did not die for your silly little sins that you yourself need to work out yourself through your own due diligence and inner work!
Do we really expect a swamp donkey to "drain the swamp?"
In'Lakesh
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