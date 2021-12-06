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Everyone should listen to these words of wisdom ❤️
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20 views • December 06, 2021
Everyone should listen to these words of wisdom ❤️
This is Avi Barak's speech from Nov 27, 2021 at “Habima” square, Tel Aviv, as part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom.
If you agree with Avi, please share this message as far as you can!
This is Avi Barak's speech from Nov 27, 2021 at “Habima” square, Tel Aviv, as part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom.
If you agree with Avi, please share this message as far as you can!
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