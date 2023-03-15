https://gettr.com/post/p2bb87b0bc9
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: The U.S. and Communist China are fighting over the power to establish future blockchain standards. The New Federal of China will benefit from the fight and emerge as the ultimate winner.
#blockchain #digitalcurrency #NFSC #digitalRMB
3/12/2023 文贵直播: 美国和中共国现在就是在争夺未来区块链标准的制定权，然而新中国联邦会从中获利成为这场斗争的赢家。
#区块链 #数字货币 #新中国联邦 #数字人民币
