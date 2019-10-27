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Russia Has 'Proof' US Is Smuggling Oil In Syria & Did Israel/US Create A Civil War In Lebanon?
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67 views • October 27, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Russian MoD says US protects oil smugglers in Syria, offers aerial images as proof
https://www.rt.com/news/471891-syria-oil-smuggling-images/
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee/status/1188083106999361542
https://twitter.com/AliAlleile/status/1188086563995082752
https://twitter.com/DocPakistan/status/1188086434697269249
https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1188069483463794690
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187708410579603461
Syrian government says Turkish-led forces attacked its troops
https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2019/10/24/syrian-government-says-turkish-led-forces-attacked-its-troops/
Erdogan calls on US to hand over Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/10/erdogan-calls-hand-kurdish-commander-mazloum-abdi-191025075620646.html
US Eases Regulations On Iran Food & Medicine Sales To Help "The Iranian People"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-treasury-eases-regulations-food-medicine-sales-iran-humanitarian-mechanism
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/25/us-moves-to-heavily-regulate-humanitarian-aid-into-iran/
Hezbollah chief warns of civil war, says Israel exploiting Lebanon protests
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hezbollah-chief-warns-of-civil-war-says-israel-exploiting-lebanon-protests/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/arson-suspected-worst-fires-decades-rip-across-lebanon
Secret Document Reveals US/Israeli Plan For "Civil War" In Lebanon, Israeli False Flags & Invasion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0i1mia_XRkQ
Secret Document Reveals Plans for Civil War in Lebanon, Israeli False Flags, and Invasion
https://geopoliticsalert.com/civil-war-lebanon-false-flag
Lebanon protesters pour back onto streets as night falls
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-protests/lebanon-protests-enter-tenth-day-with-no-end-in-sight-army-tries-to-open-roads-idUSKBN1X50AA
#Syria #Iran #Lebanon
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
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Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
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Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Russian MoD says US protects oil smugglers in Syria, offers aerial images as proof
https://www.rt.com/news/471891-syria-oil-smuggling-images/
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee/status/1188083106999361542
https://twitter.com/AliAlleile/status/1188086563995082752
https://twitter.com/DocPakistan/status/1188086434697269249
https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1188069483463794690
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187708410579603461
Syrian government says Turkish-led forces attacked its troops
https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2019/10/24/syrian-government-says-turkish-led-forces-attacked-its-troops/
Erdogan calls on US to hand over Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/10/erdogan-calls-hand-kurdish-commander-mazloum-abdi-191025075620646.html
US Eases Regulations On Iran Food & Medicine Sales To Help "The Iranian People"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-treasury-eases-regulations-food-medicine-sales-iran-humanitarian-mechanism
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/25/us-moves-to-heavily-regulate-humanitarian-aid-into-iran/
Hezbollah chief warns of civil war, says Israel exploiting Lebanon protests
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hezbollah-chief-warns-of-civil-war-says-israel-exploiting-lebanon-protests/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/arson-suspected-worst-fires-decades-rip-across-lebanon
Secret Document Reveals US/Israeli Plan For "Civil War" In Lebanon, Israeli False Flags & Invasion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0i1mia_XRkQ
Secret Document Reveals Plans for Civil War in Lebanon, Israeli False Flags, and Invasion
https://geopoliticsalert.com/civil-war-lebanon-false-flag
Lebanon protesters pour back onto streets as night falls
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-protests/lebanon-protests-enter-tenth-day-with-no-end-in-sight-army-tries-to-open-roads-idUSKBN1X50AA
#Syria #Iran #Lebanon
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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