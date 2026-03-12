US destruction of the S-200 air defense missile system's loading unit by a US Air Force strike directly in the shelter at the Busher airbase of the Iranian Air Force.

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(Yesterday) The destruction of the S-200 air defense missile system's loading unit by a US Air Force strike directly in the shelter at the Busher airbase of the Iranian Air Force, as well as other camouflaged launching installations of ballistic missiles and drones.
In the last frames, an example of what the loading of the S-200 launch position looks like in real life.