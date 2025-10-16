BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Q is DOE AI - Healthcare 4.0
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
76 views • 2 days ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw

BLACK SWAN - DAWN OF THE SUPER SOLDIER - I/ITSEC 2023

.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Un4qTXB2iTV4

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

wban | omnet++ projects

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wToW9YjkZHs&list=RDwToW9YjkZHs&start_radio=1

Chant of the Mystics: Veni Sancte Spiritus - Come Holy Spirit - Divine Gregorian Chant - 2 Hours

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni_Sancte_Spiritus

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476

.

https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/14/1763

.

https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/2020/4/pdf/190422-ST_Tech_Trends_Report_2020-2040.pdf

.

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.c40.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

.

department of energy q ai

battelle labs

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

omics

what is precision ai healthcare

https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connectome

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2019/nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/big-data/articles/10.3389/fdata.2024.1452129/full

.

drive a drone with your mind

https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/research-programs/mercury

what are perception management operations

internet of behaviors

electronic integrated disease surveillance system

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

biosignals

human activity recognition radar

Human activity recognition (HAR) radar uses radio waves to detect and classify human movements and actions in a non-contact, privacy-preserving manner, offering advantages over video or wearable sensors in applications like fall detection for elderly care, gesture recognition for human-machine interfaces, and smart home security. By analyzing micro-Doppler signatures and other radar data, these systems can distinguish activities such as walking, sitting, or falling, leveraging technologies like millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar and integrating machine learning and deep learning for accurate, real-time recognition

.

https://2024.augmented-humans.org/list-of-workshops/

https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3652920.3653037

Keywords
trump20242030covid
