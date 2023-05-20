Governments around the world are conspiring to end free speech as we know it | M. Shellenberger

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REFERENCES
World On Cusp Of Woke Totalitarianism As Governments Act To End Freedom Of Speech
https://public.substack.com/p/world-on-cusp-of-woke-totalitarianism
Twitter thread
https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1653764836520775682
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v2m7fzy
Mirrored - frankploegman