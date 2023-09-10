Demokratie (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Einer der absurdesten und völlig abgenutzten Begriffe heisst "Demokratie".
Wer sich die Vergangenheit ansieht, wird feststellen, dass wir nie eine Demokratie hatten und jeder, der diese noch immer propagiert, macht sich schlichtweg lächerlich.
In diesem Video wird aufgezeigt, dass ihr in diesem System, mit egal welcher Partei, keine Änderung erwarten braucht und solange ihr stetig einen Bogen um das pseudo-auserwählte Volk macht mit ihrem korrupten Geldsystem, wird jeder Versuch im Sande verlaufen. ⚡️
Wir müssen an die Wurzel allen Übels. ✡️
