POWER OF FIRE Series - Le Constellation 2026 case study (File 09)

This video contains 3 separate clips that i've spliced together to create a sequence.





There were in fact multiple crushes during the Le Constellation fire: pretty much wherever there was an exit that could be bottlenecked.





The last clip is meant to show you what it's actually like to be in one. This first-person footage was taken from a Crowd Crush @ the Travis Scott Astroworld concert in 2021.





Being caught-up in a Crowd Crush is a terrifying event because you have no control over where things progress. About the only thing you can do is make sure you end up on your side as you fall so your lungs don't get crushed by the tremendous weight (which can easily reach 1000 lbs) of bodies above you. Suffocation is the main cause of crush deaths... so if you fall, fall into the fetal position and conserve your air.