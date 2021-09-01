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WHO Releases Plan for Global Digital Vaccine Passports Funded by Bill Gates & Rockefeller Foundation
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250 views • September 01, 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a proposal backed by two major globalist organizations that serves as a blueprint for governments to implement a worldwide vaccine passport verification system. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-who-releases-plan-for-global-digital-vaccine-passports-funded-by-bill-gates-rockefeller-foundation/
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