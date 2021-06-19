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Mark Zuckerberg's Going To Prison! Lindell's EPIC Speech! Hunter Biden Indictment! GA, MI, CO Audits
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784 views • June 19, 2021
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Previous Updates:
CJ Truth's EPIC Good News! Top 15 PLUS 15 Forensic Audits! FBI [FF] Lies! Q: Climate Scam TRILLIONS!
https://rumble.com/vip7eb-cj-truths-epic-good-news-top-15-plus-15-forensic-audits-fbi-ff-lies-q-clima.html
Q: Military Start! Blackout Necessary! Durham Targets [Schiff + Swalwell] HOT SUMMER! 14 State Audits Coming!
https://rumble.com/vijmp9-q-military-start-blackout-necessary-durham-targets-schiff-swalwell-hot-summ.html
Epic Q Super Proof! BQQMS + Blackout Coming! Trump's Rally Speech! UT, OK, WA, VA, MO, CO Forensic Audits! Dark to Light!
https://rumble.com/vigx2l-epic-q-super-proof-bqqms-blackout-coming-trump-speech-ut-ok-wa-va-mo-co-aud.html
Trump Signed Insurrection Act! Imposed Martial Law! He's Still Our President! Biden's an Actor in a Scripted Movie!
https://rumble.com/vida9p-trump-signed-insurrection-act-imposed-martial-law-hes-still-president-china.html
Trump's Election Trap! Nevada's Next! EPIC Q Comms! Zuckerberg's Big Tech Trouble! Fauci Caught in China's Pocket!
https://rumble.com/vi9rrl-trumps-election-trap-nevada-next-q-comms-zuckerbergs-big-tech-trouble-fauci.html
Trump is Q+ 100% Proof! Deltas & EPIC BQQMS! A Week to Remember! Arrests & Military Tribunals Soon! Obama, Biden & Clinton To GITMO!
https://rumble.com/vi7czb-trump-is-q-100-proofs-deltas-and-epic-bqqms-a-week-to-remember-arrests-and-.html
Trump Won by MILLIONS! Vows to Return to White House! China's 10 TRILLION Dollar Tab! Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 Packets Proofs & Lawsuits!
https://rumble.com/vi1w6d-trump-won-by-millions-vows-return-to-white-house-100-lindells-9-0-proof-chi.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Sidney Powell "Trump will be reinstated!" Lin Wood & General Flynn Agree: Trump Won! Q: Watch The Water!
https://rumble.com/vhvd5b-sidney-powell-trump-will-be-reinstated-lin-wood-and-gen-flynn-agree-trump-w.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
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Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
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Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
CJ Truth's EPIC Good News! Top 15 PLUS 15 Forensic Audits! FBI [FF] Lies! Q: Climate Scam TRILLIONS!
https://rumble.com/vip7eb-cj-truths-epic-good-news-top-15-plus-15-forensic-audits-fbi-ff-lies-q-clima.html
Q: Military Start! Blackout Necessary! Durham Targets [Schiff + Swalwell] HOT SUMMER! 14 State Audits Coming!
https://rumble.com/vijmp9-q-military-start-blackout-necessary-durham-targets-schiff-swalwell-hot-summ.html
Epic Q Super Proof! BQQMS + Blackout Coming! Trump's Rally Speech! UT, OK, WA, VA, MO, CO Forensic Audits! Dark to Light!
https://rumble.com/vigx2l-epic-q-super-proof-bqqms-blackout-coming-trump-speech-ut-ok-wa-va-mo-co-aud.html
Trump Signed Insurrection Act! Imposed Martial Law! He's Still Our President! Biden's an Actor in a Scripted Movie!
https://rumble.com/vida9p-trump-signed-insurrection-act-imposed-martial-law-hes-still-president-china.html
Trump's Election Trap! Nevada's Next! EPIC Q Comms! Zuckerberg's Big Tech Trouble! Fauci Caught in China's Pocket!
https://rumble.com/vi9rrl-trumps-election-trap-nevada-next-q-comms-zuckerbergs-big-tech-trouble-fauci.html
Trump is Q+ 100% Proof! Deltas & EPIC BQQMS! A Week to Remember! Arrests & Military Tribunals Soon! Obama, Biden & Clinton To GITMO!
https://rumble.com/vi7czb-trump-is-q-100-proofs-deltas-and-epic-bqqms-a-week-to-remember-arrests-and-.html
Trump Won by MILLIONS! Vows to Return to White House! China's 10 TRILLION Dollar Tab! Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 Packets Proofs & Lawsuits!
https://rumble.com/vi1w6d-trump-won-by-millions-vows-return-to-white-house-100-lindells-9-0-proof-chi.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Sidney Powell "Trump will be reinstated!" Lin Wood & General Flynn Agree: Trump Won! Q: Watch The Water!
https://rumble.com/vhvd5b-sidney-powell-trump-will-be-reinstated-lin-wood-and-gen-flynn-agree-trump-w.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
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https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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