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Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 Buffalo Shite🐂💩
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28 views • May 15, 2022
We finally got a hu-White supreme shooter!
From JSF: The buffalo shooting was an obvious false flag.
The CIA or FBI obviously manipulated another patsy with autism and this time the patsy released a classic white supremacist manifesto. If you want to identify a CIA black op, the manifesto is the key. NO ONE WRITES A MANIFESTO BEFORE GOING ON A SHOOTING SPREE yet they always have one, don't they...To help the government accomplish whatever agenda it had for hosting the shooting in the first place.
How much more really needs to be said? Now watch what the government does. THAT will be the real story.
Agenda. Check!
Manifesto. CHECK!!!
http://198.46.190.126/images/notafed.png
This time, VfB got the goods: https://gab.com/Greg69/posts/108302908989964544
Also...there was this: https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/biden-s-amendments-hand-u-s-sovereignty-to-the-who/article_efcbf104-d20b-11ec-b25
OH NOES - 404 error
Nah
VfB's on the ball, boys: https://archive.ph/3yyfb
Wee link farm🌽:
https://americanwirenews.com/it-must-be-satire-new-woke-activism-video-is-so-outlandish-that-even-twitter-cant-figure-it-out/
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/87/db/54/87db545cbf7dbefd6ad4c9841ca7fe2e.jpg - the Black Eye Club
https://tinyurl.com/yh7vfut2 - Dear Scumbags
https://tinyurl.com/mry9w6ts - Good doggy!
https://i.imgflip.com/286trp.jpg - ReeeEEE🤣
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/106/568/543/original/d046de54c98467f6.jpeg - Buffalo OP is GLOWY AF
https://redrightvideos.com/boom-true-the-vote-announces-they-are-releasing-addresses-of-all-ballot-trafficking-stash-houses/
Watch where you step, boys😎
From JSF: The buffalo shooting was an obvious false flag.
The CIA or FBI obviously manipulated another patsy with autism and this time the patsy released a classic white supremacist manifesto. If you want to identify a CIA black op, the manifesto is the key. NO ONE WRITES A MANIFESTO BEFORE GOING ON A SHOOTING SPREE yet they always have one, don't they...To help the government accomplish whatever agenda it had for hosting the shooting in the first place.
How much more really needs to be said? Now watch what the government does. THAT will be the real story.
Agenda. Check!
Manifesto. CHECK!!!
http://198.46.190.126/images/notafed.png
This time, VfB got the goods: https://gab.com/Greg69/posts/108302908989964544
Also...there was this: https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/biden-s-amendments-hand-u-s-sovereignty-to-the-who/article_efcbf104-d20b-11ec-b25
OH NOES - 404 error
Nah
VfB's on the ball, boys: https://archive.ph/3yyfb
Wee link farm🌽:
https://americanwirenews.com/it-must-be-satire-new-woke-activism-video-is-so-outlandish-that-even-twitter-cant-figure-it-out/
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/87/db/54/87db545cbf7dbefd6ad4c9841ca7fe2e.jpg - the Black Eye Club
https://tinyurl.com/yh7vfut2 - Dear Scumbags
https://tinyurl.com/mry9w6ts - Good doggy!
https://i.imgflip.com/286trp.jpg - ReeeEEE🤣
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/106/568/543/original/d046de54c98467f6.jpeg - Buffalo OP is GLOWY AF
https://redrightvideos.com/boom-true-the-vote-announces-they-are-releasing-addresses-of-all-ballot-trafficking-stash-houses/
Watch where you step, boys😎
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