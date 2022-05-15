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Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 Buffalo Shite🐂💩
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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28 views • May 15, 2022
We finally got a hu-White supreme shooter!

From JSF: The buffalo shooting was an obvious false flag.

The CIA or FBI obviously manipulated another patsy with autism and this time the patsy released a classic white supremacist manifesto. If you want to identify a CIA black op, the manifesto is the key. NO ONE WRITES A MANIFESTO BEFORE GOING ON A SHOOTING SPREE yet they always have one, don't they...To help the government accomplish whatever agenda it had for hosting the shooting in the first place.

How much more really needs to be said? Now watch what the government does. THAT will be the real story.

Agenda. Check!

Manifesto. CHECK!!!

http://198.46.190.126/images/notafed.png

This time, VfB got the goods: https://gab.com/Greg69/posts/108302908989964544

Also...there was this: https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/biden-s-amendments-hand-u-s-sovereignty-to-the-who/article_efcbf104-d20b-11ec-b25

OH NOES - 404 error

Nah

VfB's on the ball, boys: https://archive.ph/3yyfb

Wee link farm🌽:

https://americanwirenews.com/it-must-be-satire-new-woke-activism-video-is-so-outlandish-that-even-twitter-cant-figure-it-out/

https://i.pinimg.com/736x/87/db/54/87db545cbf7dbefd6ad4c9841ca7fe2e.jpg - the Black Eye Club

https://tinyurl.com/yh7vfut2 - Dear Scumbags

https://tinyurl.com/mry9w6ts - Good doggy!

https://i.imgflip.com/286trp.jpg - ReeeEEE🤣

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/106/568/543/original/d046de54c98467f6.jpeg - Buffalo OP is GLOWY AF

https://redrightvideos.com/boom-true-the-vote-announces-they-are-releasing-addresses-of-all-ballot-trafficking-stash-houses/

Watch where you step, boys😎
Keywords
wbn324mojo50rea bowpatsysimon rochestolen electionvfbwtfrsunday long live radiojoss the bossaaron barkerballot traffickingbuffalo optarrant manifesto
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