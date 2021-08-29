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C0VID-19: IT'S AS IF PEOPLE ARE UNDER HYPNOSIS NOTES PROF. MARK CRISPIN MILLER
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80 views • August 29, 2021
Source: FatNews & HerbalGurl
The possibility that they are using hypnotism is very real, it has been used before and may explain why people lining up for the jab even though they see in some cases people pass out with bad reactions!! Check out Neruo Linguistic Programming.
The possibility that they are using hypnotism is very real, it has been used before and may explain why people lining up for the jab even though they see in some cases people pass out with bad reactions!! Check out Neruo Linguistic Programming.
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