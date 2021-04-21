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Joe Biden and the fifty-first state
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41 views • April 21, 2021
Newsmax TV's Wake Up America panel and White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson react to the latest Democrat push to grant statehood for the District of Columbia, and the way lawmakers should vote on this largely party-lines issue for a largely liberal-leaning district. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty and Rachel Rollar, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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