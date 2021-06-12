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Yahweh's Truth #5
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72 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth #5 [2018] allows Pastor Visser to provide selected updates regarding Dr. James P. Wickstrom's urgent need for prayers from the faithful. Covenant People's Ministry asks the Saints to petition Yahweh to hasten Jim's return to the airwaves! This solo sermon aired live on WWCR shortwave radio and is mostly a topical lecture concerning the importance and power of personal prayer.
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