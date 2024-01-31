Parasite DETOX herbs and binders? PART 2. ParasiteMamma.com

This is part 2. PART 1 is at: https://www.brighteon.com/787592c6-a13d-47e0-a01b-f473851cd80c

Bio-individuality. Full moons and parasites. Liver flukes. Mineral balancing. Dog detox.

Why We Get Overrun with Parasites? Angela Stinson, www.ParasiteMamma.com

Amazing health resource Angela Stinson says a gentle start to prepare the body works best. "Holistic healthcare practitioner Angela Stinson educates her clients to go slow and steady and to always ask the question before starting a parasite cleanse: Is my nervous system ready for it?"

"She talks about why she likes bio-energetic testing, homeopathy, castor oil packs, and binders. I ask her numerous listener questions including: Does cleansing during the full moon actually do anything? Are we doomed to have parasites if we eat sushi frequently? Garlic enemas and other intense recipes, thoughts on Hulda Clark and the Zapper, liver flukes, which foods kill parasites, whether is it safe to cleanse while breastfeeding or pregnant, thoughts on diatomaceous earth and psyllium husk, and a lot more."

