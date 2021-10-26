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Let America Live! With Dr. Stella Immanuel | Flyover Conservatives
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364 views • October 26, 2021
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, Dr. Stella Immanuel started treating her patients with hydroxychloroquine and saw surprising success. To date, she says she has treated more than seven thousand COVID patients with the drug, and only eight have passed away. The rest recovered.
Yet Dr. Immanuel has been ripped in the media and even by the medical community, who say the drug not only doesn’t work but is harmful—the complete opposite of her experience. Her videos and accounts have been blocked on social media. The backlash has been so intense that she began to wonder if more sinister forces weren’t behind the attacks against her and other doctors who advocate using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.
From unassuming Houston physician to one of the Left’s favorite punching bags… a minister as well as a physician, Dr. Immanuel also exposes the dark spiritual agenda she believes is behind the medical community’s opposition to hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment and the vaccination push. Despite intense opposition, Dr. Immanuel refuses to be silenced. She issues a clarion call to believers and all who love liberty to stand boldly against the spiritual and natural forces that are threatening Americans’ health and the future of the nation.
👩🏾⚕️For her resources and products, visit drstellamd.com
💸FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout
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Be Blessed!
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Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Yet Dr. Immanuel has been ripped in the media and even by the medical community, who say the drug not only doesn’t work but is harmful—the complete opposite of her experience. Her videos and accounts have been blocked on social media. The backlash has been so intense that she began to wonder if more sinister forces weren’t behind the attacks against her and other doctors who advocate using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.
From unassuming Houston physician to one of the Left’s favorite punching bags… a minister as well as a physician, Dr. Immanuel also exposes the dark spiritual agenda she believes is behind the medical community’s opposition to hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment and the vaccination push. Despite intense opposition, Dr. Immanuel refuses to be silenced. She issues a clarion call to believers and all who love liberty to stand boldly against the spiritual and natural forces that are threatening Americans’ health and the future of the nation.
👩🏾⚕️For her resources and products, visit drstellamd.com
💸FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://kirkelliottphd.com/flyover
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - (816) 579-1144
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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